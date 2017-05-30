Perfect storm brewing at ALA's North ...

Perfect storm brewing at ALA's North Shore Marina

19 hrs ago Read more: The Alpenhorn News

The Alpenhorn News sees a perfect storm brewing at the Arrowhead Lake Association's North Shore Marina with the association considering adding several new activities involving boats, additional service docks, swimmers, kayaks, and adding the sale of alcohol, while approving a new beach club for members only at the North Shore Marina Beach where swimming is an expected activity. According to Arrowhead Lake Association's April 26 special meeting agenda, its board considered approval of the proposed North Shore Marina Beach Improvement.

