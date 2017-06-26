Paragould man injured in MO boating incident
DONIPHAN, MO - A Paragould man suffered serious injuries this past weekend in a Missouri boating incident. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Doniphan Boat Ramp on the Current River, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
