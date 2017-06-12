Palm Harbor welcomes new fireboat
During the cloudy morning of May 23, the members of local government and the Palm Harbor Fire Rescue attended the dedication for Fire Boat 68 and Home Port Marina. The 32-foot fire boat was acquired through grant funding, supported by Rep. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC