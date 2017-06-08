Outdoors notebookBUI arrests: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency...
BUI arrests: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers made 17 Boating Under the Influence arrests across the state during last week's Memorial Day weekend. That's down from the 21 arrests made during the same holiday period last year.
