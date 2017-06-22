Outdoors notebookBoating crackdown: Last week's boat crash in East...
Boating crackdown: Last week's boat crash in East Tennessee is cited by the TWRA as an example of how dangerous lakes can during the peak months of late spring and summer and why it is cracking down on Boating Under the Influence . TWRA officials also are checking boats to make sure they comply with safety rules and requirements, most importantly having one life jacket per person aboard the boat and readily available Straights shooters: The Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team welcomes new members and is open to any school-age youngster in Wilson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC