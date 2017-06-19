Operation Dry Water raises awareness ...

Operation Dry Water raises awareness of boating safety

7 hrs ago

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will be participating in Operation Dry Water as part of a nationally coordinated effort to increase knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence. The program looks to reduce the number of accidents and deaths associated with alcohol and drug use on the water.

