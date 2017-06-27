Operation Dry Water hopes to cut back...

Operation Dry Water hopes to cut back on boating and drinking

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

The Fourth of July is less than a week away and that means a lot of people at the lake. One initiative is hoping to help cut back on a dangerous combination: boating and drinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,547 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC