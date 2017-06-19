Only a few agencies in the Keys have ...

Only a few agencies in the Keys have boats that can put out fires. Therea s a reason

When a boat catches fire, it would seem logical that another boat equipped with firefighting capabilities would respond to put it out. That's not always the case in Monroe County for several reasons, according to local officials.

Chicago, IL

