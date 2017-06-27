Officials open boat ramp in Ocean City
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton and Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan officially opened the public 64th Street Boat Ramp on Tuesday. The free, two ramp, which is on the base of the water tower, is available 365 days a year, all day, with access to and from Assawoman Bay.
