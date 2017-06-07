Officer injured in Fryeburg boating crash dies
He and another officer were thrown from a boat during a rescue on the Saco River over Memorial Day weekend. Officer Desjardins and Officer Dale Stout responded to the scene when their boat hit something, throwing them into the water.
