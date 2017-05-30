NY man faces sentencing for California girl's boating death
A New York man faces sentencing for a fatal boat crash on an upstate lake that claimed a California girl's life while she visited relatives last summer. Twenty-five-year-old Alexander West is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in Warren County Court, where he was convicted last month of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, boating while impaired by alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash.
