'Nothing's faster than disaster' - Pressure mounting...
April Gardener said without a life jacket, she and her family would not have survived when their fishing boat flipped near Kaikoura. The Gardener family the day after the accident from left, Nicholas, 14, father Gavin and April, 16, with friend Georgia Kimber-Thornley.
