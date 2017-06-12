New Game: SpongeBob&#x27;s Boating Bash

Crash 'N Bash with your favorite SpongeBob character in this exhilarating, fast-paced demolition derby style party game full of excitement for the whole family. Players drive around in cars...er, boats competing within wacky arenas throughout Bikini Bottom to ultimately be the last boat standing! The story draws upon SpongeBob's never ending quest to earn his coveted boating license.

