Naut Guilty captain found not guilty ...

Naut Guilty captain found not guilty in boat mishap that led to amputation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Nicole Berthiaume, severely injured in a boating accident involving Benjamin Urbelis listens to a witness testify during Urbelis' trial in Suffolk Superior Court. June 6, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo A Suffolk Superior Court judge today found a Charlestown attorney and captain of a boat named the Naut Guilty not guilty of boating while drunk and reckless operation of a boat after a mishap more than two years ago that cost a young woman her arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May 9 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC