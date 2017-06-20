Naut Guilty captain found not guilty in boat mishap that led to amputation

Nicole Berthiaume, severely injured in a boating accident involving Benjamin Urbelis listens to a witness testify during Urbelis' trial in Suffolk Superior Court. June 6, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo A Suffolk Superior Court judge today found a Charlestown attorney and captain of a boat named the Naut Guilty not guilty of boating while drunk and reckless operation of a boat after a mishap more than two years ago that cost a young woman her arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.