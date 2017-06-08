Naut Guilty Boat Owner, Attorney Benj...

Naut Guilty Boat Owner, Attorney Benjamin Urbelis, Acquitted

Summary : The Naut Guilty boat owner, attorney Benjamin Urbelis, was acquitted of two charges regarding a boating accident with alcohol and minors. Boston attorney Benjamin P. Urbelis's power boat, Naut Guilty, was involved in a horrific accident that left a 19-year-old girl without her right arm.

Chicago, IL

