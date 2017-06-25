More boat safety enforcement in Michigan for 4th of July
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says this year's Operation Dry Water campaign runs from June 30 to July 2. The agency says hazardous accidents can happen when boating is combined with alcohol and drug use. Officials are asking boaters to operate watercraft while they're sober, wear a life jacket and take boating safety courses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC