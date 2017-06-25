More boat safety enforcement in Michi...

More boat safety enforcement in Michigan for 4th of July

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says this year's Operation Dry Water campaign runs from June 30 to July 2. The agency says hazardous accidents can happen when boating is combined with alcohol and drug use. Officials are asking boaters to operate watercraft while they're sober, wear a life jacket and take boating safety courses.

