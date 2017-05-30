Memorial Day weekend on Texas waters ...

Memorial Day weekend on Texas waters safer than usual

Houston Chronicle

Texas game wardens, left, patrolling the states public waters had a busy Memorial Day weekend, issuing 1,409 citations for water safety violations, filing 36 boating-while-intoxicated cases and investigating 13 boating accidents. Violations of boating laws concerning life-jacket use, including requirement that children younger than 13 wear a life jacket at all times when in most boats, account for two of the top three boating-related citations issued by Texas game wardens.

