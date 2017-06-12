Memorial Day kicks off summer boating...

Memorial Day kicks off summer boating season

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: News Democrat

Kentucky's lakes and streams are bound to be crowded with anglers, paddlers and pleasure boaters during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. "On really busy holidays, the boat's operator has to remain extremely attentive," said Zac Campbell, boating education coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC