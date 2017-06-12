Medical staff's time, talent aids kid...

Medical staff's time, talent aids kids at Paul Newman's Double H

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Nursing director Catherine "Emo" Castle at the doctor's office in Paul's Body Shop, the medical facility at the Double H Ranch Tuesday June 13, 2017 in Lake Luzerne, NY. Nursing director Catherine "Emo" Castle at the doctor's office in Paul's Body Shop, the medical facility at the Double H Ranch Tuesday June 13, 2017 in Lake Luzerne, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC