Massachusetts Marine Trades Association declares June 10 KIDS Boating Day
The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association announced it has declared Saturday June 10 as "Massachusetts KIDS Boating Day." Currently, there are four KIDS boating events taking place in Massachusetts on Saturday, but more events may be added before Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC