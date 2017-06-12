Man killed in Tchoutacabouffa River boating accident identified
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the man killed in a tragic boating accident on the Tchoutacabouffa River as 77-year-old William Melton, of Biloxi. Fire officials say Melton apparently fell out of his boat and was then hit by it as he tried to swim to shore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC