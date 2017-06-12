Lot 12-1C.1 Maple Juice LN
Travel down the lane and enter the serene world of Maple Juice Cove. Follow the ROW to the picturesque southerly facing 3.6 A. lot with 511 feet of calm, tidal frontage ideal for swimming, small boat access or relaxing in the sun.
