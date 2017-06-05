Lava tour operator fined $15K
The Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday fined lava tour boat operator Shane Turpin, doing business as Kohala Tours, $15,000 for conducting commercial activity from a state boating facility without a required commercial use ramp permit, in violation of boating administrative rule, HAR 13-231-51. Three violations took place between Feb. 3-7 from the Pohoiki boat launch.
