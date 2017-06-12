Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Have an Overboard Moment While Boating in Greece
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell jetted off to Greece for a romantic getaway this week, and on Thursday, the longtime couple was spotted relaxing on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean; Goldie sported a black one-piece and visor as she sat shotgun while shirtless Kurt steered the ship - doesn't their outing kind of give you Overboard flashbacks? Kurt and Goldie have a lot to celebrate these days and are certainly deserving of a nice vacation. In April, they rang in their 34th anniversary and just weeks later they were honored with matching stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
