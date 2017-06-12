Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Have an Overboard Moment While Boating in Greece

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell jetted off to Greece for a romantic getaway this week, and on Thursday, the longtime couple was spotted relaxing on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean; Goldie sported a black one-piece and visor as she sat shotgun while shirtless Kurt steered the ship - doesn't their outing kind of give you Overboard flashbacks? Kurt and Goldie have a lot to celebrate these days and are certainly deserving of a nice vacation. In April, they rang in their 34th anniversary and just weeks later they were honored with matching stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

