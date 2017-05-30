Kids left high and dry as thieves steal school's boat
The raiders struck at Rydal Penrhos School's boating yard on the promenade at Rhos on Sea sometime between 3.30am and 4.30am on Monday May 29. A blue and white Menai 430 SR rigid inflatable boat which was on an "indespension trailer" and a green Honda quad bike were taken during the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC