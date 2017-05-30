Kids left high and dry as thieves ste...

Kids left high and dry as thieves steal school's boat

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: IcNorthWales

The raiders struck at Rydal Penrhos School's boating yard on the promenade at Rhos on Sea sometime between 3.30am and 4.30am on Monday May 29. A blue and white Menai 430 SR rigid inflatable boat which was on an "indespension trailer" and a green Honda quad bike were taken during the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May 9 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,519,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC