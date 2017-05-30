Kids left high and dry as thieves steal school's boat

The raiders struck at Rydal Penrhos School's boating yard on the promenade at Rhos on Sea sometime between 3.30am and 4.30am on Monday May 29. A blue and white Menai 430 SR rigid inflatable boat which was on an "indespension trailer" and a green Honda quad bike were taken during the incident.

