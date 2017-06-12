Kayaks, canoes given go ahead for Sal...

Kayaks, canoes given go ahead for Salem reservoir

15 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

Kayaks and canoes are now welcome on the Salem Lake, known as the East Cold Run Reservoir or Salem reservoir, off of Gamble Road, but city Utilities Commission members said they want the rules posted prominently and enforced. The commission on Thursday approved the revised list of rules and regulations for the fishing and boating program operated by the Salem Parks & Recreation Department to now allow canoes and kayaks on the water as long as safety rules and other regulations are followed.

