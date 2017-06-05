June is Ohio Goes Boating Month

June is Ohio Goes Boating Month

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering boating and boating education opportunities to help celebrate the designation of June as 'Ohio Goes Boating Month' by the 132nd Ohio General Assembly. The House Bill 84 designation highlights Ohio's thriving boating and tourism industry.

Chicago, IL

