Jewell Road boating access site to temporarily close for ramp replacement

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources today announced that the Jewell Road boating access site, which accesses Mullett Lake and is located in Cheboygan County, will temporarily close for improvements beginning Monday, June 5. Site improvements will include the removal of an old concrete ramp and replacement of a new double ramp. Construction is slated to be completed by June 16. Boaters are encouraged to use one of three alternate boating access sites, which also access Mullett Lake, including Aloha State Park, Mullett Village boating access site and Forks boating access site.

