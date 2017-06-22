Jewell Road boating access site to temporarily close for ramp replacement
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources today announced that the Jewell Road boating access site, which accesses Mullett Lake and is located in Cheboygan County, will temporarily close for improvements beginning Monday, June 5. Site improvements will include the removal of an old concrete ramp and replacement of a new double ramp. Construction is slated to be completed by June 16. Boaters are encouraged to use one of three alternate boating access sites, which also access Mullett Lake, including Aloha State Park, Mullett Village boating access site and Forks boating access site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC