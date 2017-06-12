Jewell Road boating access site tempo...

Jewell Road boating access site temporarily closed for ramp...

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources today announced that the Jewell Road boating access site, which accesses Mullett Lake and is located in Cheboygan County, temporarily closed in early June to accommodate a site improvement project. Site improvements include the removal of an old concrete ramp and replacement of a new double ramp.

