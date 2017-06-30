Iowa DNR conducting special boating w...

Iowa DNR conducting special boating while ...

Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers will be focusing on keeping boaters safe by cracking down on boating under the influence. The DNR will be conducting heightened awareness and enforcement of boating-under-the-influence laws as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign in hopes to decrease the number of crashes and deaths.

