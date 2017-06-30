Iowa Court strikes breath tests in dr...

Iowa Court strikes breath tests in drunken boating cases

2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The Iowa Supreme Court has struck down as unconstitutional a portion of Iowa's drunken boating law that allows officers to seek alcohol breath tests declaring the law coercive. A divided 4-3 court concluded Friday that the portion of the law that requires individuals suspected of drunken boating to pay a fine of at least $500 if they decline a breath test violates the state constitutional protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Chicago, IL

