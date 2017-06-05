Hong Kong luxury yacht sales buoyant;...

Hong Kong luxury yacht sales buoyant; shortage of moorings a drag

City remains the boating capital of Asia, despite a shortage of parking spaces in private marinas and reluctance of bigger yacht owners to trust their craft to public moorings, say industry players The yacht business has not been buffeted by the headwinds affecting other segments of the luxury market in Hong Kong, but it has not all been smooth sailing. Business is being held back by the city's growing shortage of places for owners to tie up their boats.

