HK$14 million: Mercedes-Benz and Cigarette Racing's superboat is stunning

The Cigarette Racing Team 50' Marauder AMG Boat - the nautical counterpart to the Mercedes-AMG GT R car - is designed for adrenaline junkies For speed junkies who want their next adrenaline kick, the Cigarette Racing Team 50' Marauder AMG Boat is literally making waves in the boating scene. Mercedes-AMG, the high-performance division of the German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, and custom boat builder Cigarette Racing have collaborated on this lean, mean speeding machine as a nautical counterpart to the Mercedes-AMG GT R car.

