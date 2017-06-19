Hemel Hempstead's boating community are stars of new photographic exhibition
Lifestyle photographer Masha Zarinova said she wanted to capture the lives of people and families who live near to Lonsdon but who have either been priced out of buying or renting their own home or who have chosen to take a different path when it comes to housing. She added: "It's an alternative way of life, and I found the people very open and willing to support each other.
