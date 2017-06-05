Hearing held for Poland doctor charged in fatal boating crash
Attorneys involved in the case against a 38-year-old Poland doctor charged in a fatal boating accident met behind closed doors in Judge John Durkin's courtroom on Friday. The pre-trial was in advance of the scheduled July 10th trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich, who is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, and leaving the scene of an accident.
