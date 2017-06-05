Health Department warns against boating under the influence
Boating is often a part of experiencing the Northwoods, and everyone should be aware of the danger of boating under the influence. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents - where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 21 percent of deaths according to U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics 2014.
