Girl hurt in west Nebraska boating accident
The accident was reported a little before 6 p.m. Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a boat was pulling the 9-year-old girl and another girl on some sort of flotation device at high speed when the boat driver turned sharply and the girls were tossed onto rocks.
