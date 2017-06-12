Girl hurt in west Nebraska boating ac...

Girl hurt in west Nebraska boating accident; man arrested

The accident was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the girl and another juvenile were being pulled on some sort of flotation device when they were either pulled onto rocks or the boat crashed.

