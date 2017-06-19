Fireworks To Disrupt Boating On Candl...

Fireworks To Disrupt Boating On Candlewood Lake In Danbury This Weekend

7 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

Boating traffic on Candlewood Lake near Danbury Bay will be disrupted on Saturday due to the Annual Danbury Volunteer Fireman's Fireworks Display. The Marine Patrol in conjunction with the DEEP ECON Police will be stopping all boats entering Danbury Bay for a safety inspection.

