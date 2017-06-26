Final Body Found After 3 Die in North...

Final Body Found After 3 Die in North Maine Boating Accident

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Maine Warden Service Dive Team says it has recovered the body of a missing boater whose boat capsized on a lake in northern Maine. Mark Chambers was the final person missing from a group of four fishermen who capsized on June 13. The warden service says the body of Chambers was found in 48 feet of water about a half mile south of where 43-year-old Eric Sherwood was found on June 23. Twenty-three-year-old Charles Guimond was found alive at daybreak on June 14. The body of 56-year-old Martin Chambers was recovered later that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08) Jun 9 Evidence phart 9
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May '17 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC