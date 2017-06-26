Final Body Found After 3 Die in North Maine Boating Accident

The Maine Warden Service Dive Team says it has recovered the body of a missing boater whose boat capsized on a lake in northern Maine. Mark Chambers was the final person missing from a group of four fishermen who capsized on June 13. The warden service says the body of Chambers was found in 48 feet of water about a half mile south of where 43-year-old Eric Sherwood was found on June 23. Twenty-three-year-old Charles Guimond was found alive at daybreak on June 14. The body of 56-year-old Martin Chambers was recovered later that day.

