Fenton Twp. Boating Accident Could Le...

Fenton Twp. Boating Accident Could Lead To Charges

20 hrs ago

Charges are possible in a Fenton Township boating accident that injured a 12-year-old girl. The June 4th incident occurred around 8:45pm just north of the DNR public launch on Lake Ponemah.

