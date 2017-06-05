Erie Canal celebrates history, looks ...

Erie Canal celebrates history, looks to future

Grover Cleveland tugboat enters Erie Canal in Waterford on opening day of the canal, May 19 2017, by Amy Biancolli / Times Union When Thomas Jefferson first caught wind of plans for the Erie Canal, the president scoffed. A 363-mile waterway carved from Albany to Buffalo, linking the Hudson River to the Great Lakes, hauling commerce along the way? That seemed "a little short of madness" - or so goes a tale much recounted in the two centuries since.

