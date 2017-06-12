Dramatic details emerge in missing persons case
Police issued warrants for the cell phone of the missing woman's husband, Christopher Leclair, after investigators learn he was having an affair. On Sunday, Christopher Leclair, a Commercial Fisherman from Albion, made a call of distress to the U.S. Coast Guard.
