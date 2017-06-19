DNR to highlight safe boating with Op...

DNR to highlight safe boating with Operation Dry Water June 30-July 2

As the July Fourth holiday approaches, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers will focus on keeping boaters safe through heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws. The initiative is part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign, which runs June 30-July 2. The annual campaign is launched just prior to the July Fourth weekend, when more boaters take to the water and alcohol use increases.

