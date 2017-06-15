Discover Boating encourages participa...

Discover Boating encourages participation with "Vacation on Demand"

Coming out of the Grow Boating Summit in December, attendees spanning boat, engine and accessory manufacturers as well as dealers and key industry partners, outlined Discover Boating 's critical role as the first marketing touchpoint for helping to attract the next generation of boat owners-those people who are first-time boat buyers. As a result, Discover Boating is focusing its 2017 campaign on introducing people to boating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.

Chicago, IL

