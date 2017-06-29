Deaths spark push for life jacket law

BOAT owners would be forced to wear life jackets under proposed laws, instead of simply carrying the lifesaving devices on board. Transport Minister Stephen Mullighan and the Boating Industry Association will today announce two options to be commented on by the boating community, with the toughest forcing everyone on board to wear life jackets at all times in vessels of up to 4.8 metres and at times of "heightened risk" in vessels between 4.8 metres and 12 metres.

