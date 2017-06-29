Deaths spark push for life jacket law
BOAT owners would be forced to wear life jackets under proposed laws, instead of simply carrying the lifesaving devices on board. Transport Minister Stephen Mullighan and the Boating Industry Association will today announce two options to be commented on by the boating community, with the toughest forcing everyone on board to wear life jackets at all times in vessels of up to 4.8 metres and at times of "heightened risk" in vessels between 4.8 metres and 12 metres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tragedy strikes family members of Leasure (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|Evidence phart
|9
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May '17
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC