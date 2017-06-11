Corps: Canal to be closed at least until fall
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official said he's hoping the Dismal Swamp Canal will be completely reopen to boaters by this coming autumn. "I wish it was quicker," Joel Scussel, the Corps' Norfolk-based project manager for the Intracoastal Waterway, said over the phone Thursday afternoon.
