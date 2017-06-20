Come Boating! welcomes BCOPE's St. Ay...

Come Boating! welcomes BCOPE's St. Ayles skiff

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Republican Journal

All hands are on deck at BCOPE, Belfast's alternative high school, May 20, 2015, for the arrival of a replica of a Scottish fishing boat, built by students and local boat builder Steve Garrand. Come Boating! will launch a new rowing program with the BCOPE skiff June 14. For anyone who frequents the Belfast waterfront, it's a familiar sight to see nonprofit Come Boating! take rowers out in Belfast Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May 9 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC