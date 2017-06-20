Come Boating! welcomes BCOPE's St. Ayles skiff

All hands are on deck at BCOPE, Belfast's alternative high school, May 20, 2015, for the arrival of a replica of a Scottish fishing boat, built by students and local boat builder Steve Garrand. Come Boating! will launch a new rowing program with the BCOPE skiff June 14. For anyone who frequents the Belfast waterfront, it's a familiar sight to see nonprofit Come Boating! take rowers out in Belfast Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.