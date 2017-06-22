Come and try dragon boating
This coming Saturday, the community's second and final "Come try dragon boating free" practice session will be held. Participants will be taken out on the water with experienced coaches and paddlers and given a taste of the sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
