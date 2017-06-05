Coast Guard: Recreational boating deaths nationwide reach five-year high

The U.S. Coast Guard released its 2016 Recreational Boating Statistics last week, revealing that boating fatalities nationwide in 2015 totaled 701, the highest number of yearly boating fatalities on record in the last five years. From 2015 to 2016, deaths increased 12 percent from 626 to 701, injuries increased 11.1 percent from 2,613 to 2,903, and the total number of accidents increased 7.3 percent from 4,158 to 4,463, according to the report.

